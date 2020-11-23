News

COVID-19: Fans to return to stadiums as England’s lockdown ends next week

Posted on Author Reporter

 

England’s second national lockdown will be lifted on December 2 when a revised three-tiered system of restrictions will allow shops, gyms and hairdressers to reopen across the country.
The prime minister’s “stay at home” instruction to the country will end a week on Wednesday, following a month of tougher national instructions, reports Sky News.
Under his 56-page COVID Winter Plan, which Johnson revealed to the House of Commons on Monday, the national shutdown will be replaced by a new version of the tiered system of restrictions that preceded it.
Across England, non-essential shops, gyms, hairdressers and leisure facilities will reopen.
Collective worship and outdoor sports will also be able to resume.
And, for the first time since the country’s first lockdown in March, fans will be allowed back into outdoor sports stadiums in areas with the lowest cases of coronavirus.
Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to re-open in Tier 1 and Tier 2, but must remain as takeaway-only services in Tier 3.

Reporter

