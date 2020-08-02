News

Covid- 19: Fayemi tests negative, comes out of isolation

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado Ekiti Comment(0)

Ekiti State, Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi has tested negative in the second outcome of Covid-19 test carried out on him.

 

This has come out after his 11 days in isolation. Fayemi disclosed last week on his Twitter handle that the result of the Covid 19 test conducted on him was positive.

 

The governor and some of his aides who later confirmed positive to coronavirus had since been in isolation. The latest development according to Fayemi on his Twitter handle, yesterday, as he tweeted: “After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my COVID – 19 repeat test came back negative.

 

“My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity.

 

“We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic,” he said

