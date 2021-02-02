Metro & Crime

COVID-19: FCT court shuts Wuse Market, two plazas

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)
  • 100 convicted for not wearing face masks

 

An Abuja Mobile Court yesterday shut down the popular Wuse Market, the UTC and the Murg shopping plazas for violating the presidential regulations on COVID-19. The court also convicted about 100 people arrested by the Enforcement Team for not wearing face masks in public places.

 

This came barely six days after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021. The same regulations were also rectified by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) three days ago, with a directive by the FCT minister authorising security agencies to arrest anyone violating the guidelines.

 

The court presided over by Magistrate Idayat Akanni fined the violators N2,000 each, with an option of two weeks community service. She also explained that the convicts were given lesser penalties because they were first offenders.

 

The Head, Media and Enlightenment of FCTA COVID-19 Enforcement Team, Ihkaro Attah, said the situations at the markets were such that no responsible government would pretend not to see. Attah noted that the presidential regulations specifically said that management of public business facilities should take full responsibility of enforcing the COVID-19 regulations, but these markets defaulted in all aspects.

 

According to him, the market and plazas disregarded the guidelines and did not make provisions for the health safety requirements. He added that the court had said the shutdown order could only be vacated when the management of the facilities complied with the regulations.

 

He said: “The presidential regulations have given our enforcement team the teeth to bite and the FCT minister has also given his backing for the full implementation of the presidential regulations.”

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos goes after illegal abattoirs, slaughter slabs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has vowed to embark on aggressive dislodgement of illegal slaughter slabs and abattoirs as well as prosecute the operators. The Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, disclosed this at the re-inauguration of the Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance (MEC) Team of the ministry.   This was even as the Chairman, Lagos State […]
Metro & Crime

Vulcanizer steals woman’s pants after fixing tyre

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

A 22-year-old vulcanizer, Dele Ope, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly stealing pants of his female client.   The suspect was said to have gone to fix the tyre of a woman (name withheld) when he stole the underwear spread on on a rope within her compound.   Following his […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom, group clash over pensioners’ plight in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and a group known as ‘Benue Renaissance Network’ (BRN), were at daggers drawn on Sunday over what the group described as the continued non-payment of the entitlements of pensioners.   The group alleged that the pensioners have for many years not been paid their accumulated outstanding pensions and gratuity a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica