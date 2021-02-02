COVID-19: FCT court shuts Wuse Market, two plazas

100 convicted for not wearing face masks

An Abuja Mobile Court yesterday shut down the popular Wuse Market, the UTC and the Murg shopping plazas for violating the presidential regulations on COVID-19. The court also convicted about 100 people arrested by the Enforcement Team for not wearing face masks in public places.

This came barely six days after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021. The same regulations were also rectified by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) three days ago, with a directive by the FCT minister authorising security agencies to arrest anyone violating the guidelines.

The court presided over by Magistrate Idayat Akanni fined the violators N2,000 each, with an option of two weeks community service. She also explained that the convicts were given lesser penalties because they were first offenders.

The Head, Media and Enlightenment of FCTA COVID-19 Enforcement Team, Ihkaro Attah, said the situations at the markets were such that no responsible government would pretend not to see. Attah noted that the presidential regulations specifically said that management of public business facilities should take full responsibility of enforcing the COVID-19 regulations, but these markets defaulted in all aspects.

According to him, the market and plazas disregarded the guidelines and did not make provisions for the health safety requirements. He added that the court had said the shutdown order could only be vacated when the management of the facilities complied with the regulations.

He said: “The presidential regulations have given our enforcement team the teeth to bite and the FCT minister has also given his backing for the full implementation of the presidential regulations.”

