COVID-19:  FCT to suspend vaccination this week

…as over 40, 000 residents vaccinated 

The ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) may be suspended this week.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the FCTA decided to suspend it to enable those already vaccinated get a second dose.

 

This was even as the administration disclosed that over 40,000 residents of the nation’s capital territory are said to have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

 

This disclosure was made on Monday in Abuja when the lawmakers representing FCT at National Assembly,  publicly took their jabs of the vaccine.

 

The Acting Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Nda-Eyo Iwot, said Senator Phillip Aduda,  Hon. Micah Jiba and Hon.Hassan Sokodabo have boosted the confidence of the residents by taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.
FCT Permanent Secretary,  Mr. Adesola Olusade said the lawmakers action has further validated the efficacy and safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

 

