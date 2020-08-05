COVID-19: FCT tops as NCDC confirms 304 new cases

Tuesday was a day of record figures according to the COVID-19 data published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The recovery rate received a major boost on Tuesday as the NCDC confirmed more than 10,000 new recoveries for Lagos.

With 13,106 people now confirmed to have recovered in Lagos, a total of 31,851 positive patients have now been confirmed negative for the coronavirus across the country.

The COVID-19 death toll crossed 900 on Tuesday with 14 new fatalities, four of which were the first for Taraba.

For more than three months since recording its first six COVID-19 cases on April 27, Taraba had maintained a zero fatatility rate, and was the only state in Nigeria with no coronavirus-related death.

However, that changed on August 4 and with the latest development, all 36 states and the FCT have each confirmed at least two COVID-19 deaths, with the current total at 910 fatalities.

With 304 new cases confirmed in 18 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Tuesday, a total of 44,433 COVID-19 infections have now been recorded across the country.

However, with the increased figure of recoveries, the number of active cases in Nigeria has dropped to a record low, moving from more than 22,000 on August 3 to 11,672 COVID-19 positive patients in all states except Kogi.

FCT also topped the list of new cases on Tuesday with 90 new cases, and currently has the highest number of active cases in Nigeria with 2,854 patients, followed by Lagos with 2,116.

BREAKDOWN

*304 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-90

Lagos-59

Ondo-39

Taraba-18

Rivers-17

Borno-15

Adamawa-12

Oyo-11

Delta-9

Edo-6

Bauchi-4

Kwara-4

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Bayelsa-3

Plateau-3

Niger-3

Nasarawa-2

Kano-1

*44,433 confirmed

31,851 discharged

910 deaths

