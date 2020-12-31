News

COVID-19: FCTA alerts people with disabilities of dangers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has taken the campaign on COVID-19 prevention measures to the community of people living with disabilities, warning them of the impending dangers inherent in the pandemic. FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, who led the campaign yesterday when twelve welfare associations gathalered at the Old Parade Ground Garki, to receive their welfare materials.

Adesola, who was represented by FCT Director of Human Resources, Bashir Mohammed, said people living with disabilities should not let down their guard against the pandemic as the second wave had been proved to be more deadly.

He explained that while efforts were been made to fight the pandemic, 60 bags of rice, 60 cartons of groundnut oil and 12 cows, were provided by the administration to demonstrate love to the community. “May I also use this opportunity to remind you about the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ability to disrupt lives and livelihoods.

“There is now a second wave of the pandemic that is more virulent than the first wave. You are enjoined to please heed the various health protocols of hand washing, facial coverings and physical distancing. “I also encourage you to take this message home and inform your members to obey them as well and help to halt the spread of the disease.”

