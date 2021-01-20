Education

COVID-19: FCTA raises alarm as school teachers violate guidelines

…vows to arrest, prosecute offenders

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) task team on COVID-19 enforcement on Wednesday raised alarm over the gross neglect of health protocols by teachers in some schools within the nation’s capital.
Head, Media and Enlightenment of the task force, Ikharo Attah who led the unscheduled inspection to schools, expressed shock that in many of the schools, teachers did not comply with the guidelines, as they were seen not wearing face masks within the classrooms.
Attah said lamented that despite the spike in the cases of the second wave of the pandemic, teachers on resumption of schools have failed to lead by example.
He vowed that having warned the teachers, further violations would attract arrest and prosecution.
According to him, the level of violation at the schools within the city centre was as high as that of the schools in the surbub.

