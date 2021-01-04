Metro & Crime

COVID -19 : FCTA seals recreational parks, prosecute 12 persons for violation

As health experts battle to curb the spread of the second wave of COVID -19, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) on Monday sealed several recreational facilities, found to have violated recommended health protocols.
This was even as it said that about 12 persons have been prosecuted for not complying with the guidelines.
The Head, Media and Enlightenment of the FCT COVID-19 Taskforce, Ikharo Attah, explained an order of court was obtained to seal off the parks for a period of two weeks was contravening COVID-19 regulations, regarding operation of bars, night clubs and parks.

