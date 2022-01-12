News Top Stories

COVID-19: FCTA to begin no jab, no access to offices

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has    said that beginning from Monday January 17, 2022 all unvaccinated staff would be barred from accessing its premises and offices.

 

This, it stated, was to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, following the Federal Government’s directive that staff on Grade Level 12 and below resume duty.

 

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Media and Strategic Communication, Malam Abubakar Sani, said a circular from the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola had made it mandatory for staff, clients and visitors to comply with the directive.

 

The circular is said to have been addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, all Mandate Secretaries, Coordinators of AMMC, STDD as well as Heads of all Departments and FCTA Agencies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Germany announces quarantine for travellers from UK

Posted on Author Reporter

  People travelling from Britain to Germany will have to quarantine from midnight on Monday and provide a negative COVID test. Regional health ministers urged the government on Saturday to introduce tougher rules amid surging cases of the Omicron variant in the UK, reports Sky Neww. They called for a two-week quarantine period, including for […]
News

WHO report: Animals likely source of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press. The findings were largely as expected and left many […]
Top Stories

DSS arrests Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter

*He was only ‘quizzed’ not detained, says Commission’s spokesman The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). His arrest comes a few days after Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), accused the anti-graft czar of gross infractions. It was learnt the EFCC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica