COVID-19: FCTA to begin no jab, no access to offices 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) has said that beginning from Monday January 17, 2022 all unvaccinated staff would be barred from accessing its premises and offices.

This, it stated was to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, following the Federal Government’s directive that staff on Grade Level 12 and below to resume duty.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Media and Strategic Communication, Malam Abubakar Sani, said a circular from the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola had made it mandatory for staff, clients and visitors to comply with the directive.

The circular, is said to have been addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, all Mandate Secretaries, Coordinators of AMMC, STDD as well as Heads of all Departments and FCTA Agencies.

