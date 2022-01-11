Metro & Crime

COVID-19: FCTA to begin no jab, no access to offices 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) has said that beginning from Monday January 17,  2022 all unvaccinated staff would be barred from accessing its premises and offices.

This, it stated was to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, following  the Federal Government’s directive that staff on Grade Level 12 and below to resume duty.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Media and Strategic Communication, Malam Abubakar Sani, said a circular from the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola had made it mandatory for staff, clients and visitors to comply with the directive.

The circular, is said to have been addressed to the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, all Mandate Secretaries, Coordinators of AMMC, STDD as well as Heads of all Departments and FCTA Agencies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Customs seizes contraband worth N107.7m

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

North Central Joint Border Operations Drill (JBOD) has made 48 seizures of contraband with total paid value (DPV) of N107.7 million. The JBOD Coordinator, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, disclosed this yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State while briefing journalists on the activities of the Sector in the last 24 days. According to him, the items include 961 […]
Metro & Crime

Man kills 15 chickens after having sex with them

Posted on Author Reporter

*Also confesses to having sex with dog, horses A supermarket worker who broke into a barn to have sex with chickens has been jailed for more than two years. Shane Waters’ ‘disgusting’ abuse was revealed after a farmer in Accrington discovered a number of dead and injured animals on September 19. Fearing ‘something sexual’ was […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau miners’ attackers are crisis merchants –LG chair

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Mafeng Gwalson, has condemned the attack of nine miners in Jol Village of Riyom where several people were injured. Gwalson applauded the police and personnel of the Operation Safe Haven for their swift action in arresting the situation from degenerating into a major problem. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica