COVID-19: FCTA to ensure adequate food supply in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday in Abuja expressed its determination to ensure adequate food supply to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on residents.

 

Acting Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, FCT, Mr. Ibe Chukwuemeka, gave the assurance at the inauguration ceremony of the 2020 Buffer Stock Programme, held at the FCT Agro-Service Centre. Represented by Dr. Nkem Akanegbu, director, agricultural services in the secretariat, Chukwuemeka explained that buffer stock, as practised globally, was aimed at ensuring the availability of grains all year round to the public at affordable rates. He restated the commitment of the secretariat to empower youths and women through agriculture.

Chukwuemeka called on Abuja residents who were interested in buying the grains to visit any FCT Agric Stores located in the area councils.

 

The acting secretary appealed to those interested in buying the grains to be orderly and abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols. He explained that FCTA had released funds to enable the secretariat to mopup excess grains from farmers, during harvest when the grains were cheap and preserved them for sale to the public during planting season when the grains were usually scarce and costly.

 

Chukwuemeka also disclosed that a bag of 50kg maize and 50kg guinea corn would be sold for N3, 000, while a 10kg bag of corn flour goes for N1, 500. In his speech, Emir of Jiwa, Alhaji Musa Idris, thanked the FCT Administration for the kind gesture, which he said would reduce hunger in the land.

