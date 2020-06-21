COVID-19: FCTA warns sex workers to stay off nightclubs

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) Sunday said that the continued hanging around by commercial sex workers at nightclubs and other recreational centres shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a serious threat to health safety that would not be tolerated.

While warning them to immediately stop the “unholy acts”, the administration reiterated that nightclubs, bars and gardens across the city remain closed for business until the COVID-19 restriction order is lifted.

Chairman of the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Taskteam on COVID-19 Restrictions, Ikharo Attah, said that the routine monitoring of Kubwa, Gwarinpa and Wuse showed that commercial sex workers have continued to hide in some of the shut down nightclubs.

Attah urged the operators of the nightclubs, bars and gardens to ensure full compliance with the reeled out guidelines. He noted that the sex workers were exposing themselves to health risk, as their prospective patrons may be COVID-19 positive.

While he expressed satisfaction with the high level of compliance by some of fthe nightclub operators, he was, however, saddened that the high number of suspected commercial sex workers around buildings housing the nightclubs at Kubwa was rising .

