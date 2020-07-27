Business

COVID-19 fears: Gold price surges $30 to record of over $1,926 per ounce  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The price of gold surged more than $30 on Monday to over $1,926 per ounce as investors step up buying of the precious metal often sought in times of uncertainty.
Gold was trading at $1,926.20 by early afternoon in Asia, up 1.5%, after surging over the weekend.
Prices for both gold and silver have jumped in recent months as the worsening coronavirus pandemic has shaken confidence in the economic outlook, reports The Associated Press.
Investors often opt to move assets into such traditional “safe havens” to hedge against risks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Bank of Industry strategizes for hard-hit sectors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bank of Industry (BOI) is reviewing its strategic priorities to ensure continuous support for enterprises, especially those hard hit by the COVID-19. Specifically, it is deepening penetration in agro-processing, food processing, technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals to stimulate economic recovery and growth. The bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Kayode Pitan, who disclosed this at a webinar […]
Business

LCCI: Expressing genuine concern for Nigeria’s hospitality sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Last week, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) painted a sorry picture of the country’s hospitality industry, describing it as one of the sectors most hit by COVID-19. Taiwo Hassan reports Indeed, the multiple challenges posed by the outbreak of Coronavirus on key sectors of the economy are expected to live in the […]
Business

FG: NSITF Management squandered N3.4b on non-existent 196 split contracts

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has said due process was followed in the suspension of the Management Team of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). Charles Akpan, the Deputy Director, Press and Publicity in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja. Akpan debunked claims by the Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: