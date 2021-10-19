COVID-19: FG accessing $30m World Bank loan for vaccine plant, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the country cannot afford not to have her own production facilities considering the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination. This came as he disclosed that the Federal Government was in talks with World Bank and other lenders to access $30 million to finance a vaccine plant.

Osinbajo said these yesterday at the International Conference on Health Access Beyond COVID-19 at Hilton, Abuja. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the VP said Nigeria must take her destiny in her hands, build local capacities that will ensure health access to the people, and take advantage of the opportunity to become a leading nation in healthcare.

Believing that the nation is on her way to attaining pharmaceutical excellence, Osinbajo commended the National Insti tute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) for hosting the conference for developing a standardized hand sanitizer and made the formula publicly accessible for mass production.

“Although we have received some help from friendly nations and the COVAX alliance, less than 4% of our eligible population will have been vaccinated by the end of the year.

There is no question that we cannot afford not to have our own vaccine production facilities,” he stated. Osinbajo also called for a private sector-led initiative to make the country self-sufficient in basic drugs and in being a net exporter to Africa, noting that Nigeria has the human capital to build a more efficient health care system.

He said: “Nigeria is in talks with the World Bank’s private lending arm and other lenders to raise about $30 million to help finance a vaccine plant, Biovaccines Nigeria Ltd. Chaired by Prof. Oyewale Tomori; 49% of the company owned by the Nigerian government, with the balance held by May & Baker Nigeria Plc.

There are plans to begin construction of the plant in the first quarter of next year.” Buttressing his point on building local capacity,

Osinbajo noted that the pandemic revealed further that every nation was on her own in a global pandemic, adding that vaccine-rich nations, at some point, even banned exports in order to meet local needs making it clear that Nigeria must exploit her potentials in vaccine production.

The VP said: “These eye-openers should be a guide as to navigating the pathway to assuring health access and socio-economic development beyond COVID-19.”

Aside from Osinbajo, other speakers at the event were Director-General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe; NAFDAC Director- General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye and the keynote speaker, Prof. Joseph Fortunak of the Howard University.

