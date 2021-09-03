COVID-19: FG considering mandatory vaccination for civil servants

Fresh facts emerged last night that the Federal Government is considering making COVID- 19 vaccination mandatory for all employee under its service. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, during the meeting of the Health Commissioners Forum with Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and health partners.

While noting that the mandate would however take effect once government makes the vaccines available, the SGF disclosed that the acquisition of sufficient doses that would enable the country vaccinate 70 per cent of the population was in progress as over 4.6 million Nigerians have already been vaccinated fully or have received the first dose. According to him, this had become necessary, because as representatives of government who could be called upon anytime to take up assignments within or outside the country, all federal civil servants needs to be vaccinated. He said: “You should in the course of this meeting, deliberate on the challenges caused by vaccine hesitancy all over the country. It is expected that you will come with policy alternatives as solutions.

