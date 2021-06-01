News

COVID-19: FG deactivates passports of violators of quarantine requirements

The federal government has ordered the deactivation of passports of Nigerians who violated the quarantine requirements for coronavirus (COVID-19) on their return into the country for a period of not less than one year.

 

Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, disclosed this yesterday, in his remarks at a briefing in Abuja.

 

According to the PSC boos, the sanction was in pursuant to advisory issued by the committee on the need for anyone coming into the country to observe the 2021 Health Safety Regulations.

 

He disclosed that so far over 200 persons have violated the regulations adding that their names and particulars have already been published. Foreigners, who had committed the serious infraction, Mustapha said, would have their visas revoked for abusing Nigeria’s hospitality just as they risked being prosecuted where necessary.

 

“The PSC, therefore, appeals to all Nigerians to continue to observe the non-pharmaceutical interventions diligently.

 

“Similarly, Nigerians must eschew sentiments by ensuring that friends, relations and associates arriving from countries of concern and indeed all countries obey the quarantine and post arrival protocols. It is our duty to make sure this occurs,” he pleaded.

 

Mustapha called for vigilance while the nation watches and studies developments around the world. “We must continue to disseminate the messages of compliance with the protocols prescribed and to get vaccinated when the opportunity arises

