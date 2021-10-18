News

COVID-19: FG disburses N58bn intervention fund to MSMEs

The Federal Government yesterday said it had so far disbursed N58 billion to beneficiaries of its various intervention schemes under the Micro- Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from 2020 to 2021.

The schemes are directly under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

 

The schemes were activated to tackle the impact of COVID-19 on the economy in 2020. Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, gave the updates at the weekend.

 

The occasion was the annual conference of the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) in Abuja.

 

She said till date, 459,000 beneficiaries, under the Payroll Support received between N90,000 and N150,000, representing three months’ salaries, while for the artisans and transport tracks, 293,000 had benefited from oneoff grants of N30,000 each; 82,000 businesses received N50,000 one-off grants under the MSME grants.

 

Under the formalisation scheme, the minister said 244,000 new businesses had been registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

 

Katagum explained that the fifth scheme, Guaranteed Off-take Scheme, inagurated recently, has enlisted 37,018 beneficiaries, delivering various products ranging from foodstuff to basic household materials.

