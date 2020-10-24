COVID-19: FG disclaims discovered palliatives in Lagos’ warehouse

The Federal Government yesterday disowned the COVID-19 palliatives discovered in a Lagos State warehouse, saying the items were not from it.

Instead, the government said the inscriptions seen on the back of the items indicated that they were donated by a coalition of some non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Manage ment, and Social Development in a statement Thursday night, insisted that contrary to the belief in some quarters, the items were not from it.

The statement through Nneka Anibeze, the Special Assistant to the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the ministry was compelled to speak out with a view to clarifying issues following insinuations that the items were donated by the ministry.

The statement reads: “The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development has been made aware of trending messages on and off social media alluding to the fact that Covid-19 palliatives found in a Lagos warehouse were from the ministry

