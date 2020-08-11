COVID-19: FG extends work resumption to levels 12, 13 workers

The Federal Government has relaxed restrictions on workers that can resume work by directing civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 as well as those on essential duties to resume fully.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSCF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular dated August 10, 2020.

Recall that prior to the new directive, only workers on Grade Level 14 and above had resumed at their duty posts, working for three days a week, as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Yemi-Esan, in the circular, ordered that workers affected in the circular are resuming for work henceforth from Monday to Friday and from 8 am to 4 pm.

This is coming on the heels of th announcement by the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19 at last Thursday’s joint national briefing that workers who hitherto work partly as stipulated would now resume full working hours and days.

