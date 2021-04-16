Metro & Crime

COVID-19: FG gave N75bn support to business owners – DG SMEDAN

The Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Umar Radda has disclosed that the Federal Government had provided N75 billion support for business owners across the country.
Dr. Radda made the disclosure Friday in Katsina while speaking with newsmen.
He noted that the funds were provided to cushioned the effect of COVID-19 on the economy.
The DG added that in 2020 the Federal Government released 100 per cent of their budgetary allocation, adding ”this was done despite the economic challenges”.
Dr. Radda therefore commended President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting the agency to achieve it’s desired goal.
Similarly, the DG reiterated his commitment in the eradication of poverty and providing employment across the country

