COVID-19: FG lifts ban on travellers from India

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Federal Government has lifted a travel ban on travellers from India. Nigeria had banned passengers from India, Brazil, South Africa, and Turkey from entering the country as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID- 19.

 

A statement yesterday by the Chairman of the Presi  dential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the lifting of travel restrictions on travellers from India took effect from September 14.

 

However, Mustapha said the ban on airlines conveying non-Nigerian passengers from restricted countries remains. He said, “Non-Nigerian passport holders and nonresidents who visited Brazil, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be denied entry into Nigeria.

 

This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries. “

 

Airlines who fail to comply shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 (for) a defaulting passenger and non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at cost to the airline.

 

Nigerians and those with a permanent resident permits who visited Brazil, Turkey, and South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be made to undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine in a governmentapproved facility at the pointof- entry city and at cost to the passenger.

 

“The following conditions shall apply to such passengers: Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID- 19 PCR test; if positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre in line with national treatment protocols; and if negative, the passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on Day 7 of their quarantine.

 

“Any passenger with false declaration or misleading information would be liable to prosecution while anyone who willfully disregard or refuses to comply with directions of port health staff, security agencies or evade quarantine shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

