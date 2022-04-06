COVID-19: FG lifts midnight curfew, movement restrictions

Following the declining cases of COVID-19 infection in the country, the Federal Government has further reviewed the response to the pandemic.

Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in a release Wednesday disclosed that the decision was based on the reduced risk of importation of new variants.

According to him, the decision was also due to availability of vaccines and increasing number of people vaccinated in Nigeria and globally.

He said the social restriction recommendations were revised in line with the three established thematic areas of movement, industry and labour, as well as community activities.

Mustapha added that the safety protocols provided a baseline upon which state governments could further build to strengthen their responses based on their local circumstances.

“States should continue to consider them as the minimum guidelines required to ensure an acceptable level of epidemic control nationwide,” he stated.

The SGF said there were no more formal restrictions on movement within the country as the nationwide curfew imposed from midnight to 4 a.m. had been lifted.

He added that the advisory limiting Nigerians to essential travels had been lifted, although citizens needed to refrain from non-essential movements and comply with non-pharmaceutical guidelines such as the mandatory use of facemask/facial coverings in public, given the risks involved.

