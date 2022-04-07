COVID-19: FG lifts midnight curfew, restrictions on gatherings

The Federal Government has eased midnight curfew and restrictions on the number of people allowed at permitted public gatherings imposed three years ago to curtail the spread of COVID-19. This is because of a decline in the cases of the deadly disease in Nigeria. Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in a release yesterday said the decision was based on the reduced risk of importation of new variants.

According to him, the decision was also due to the availability of vaccines and the increasing number of people vaccinated in Nigeria and globally. He said the social restriction recommendations were revised in line with the three established thematic areas of movement, industry and labour, as well as community activities. Mustapha added that the safety protocols provided a baseline upon which state governments could further build to strengthen their responses based on their local circumstances. “States should continue to consider them as the minimum guidelines required to ensure an acceptable level of epidemic control nationwide,” he stated.

The SGF said there were no more formal restrictions on movement within the country as the nationwide curfew imposed from midnight to 4 a.m. had been lifted. He added that the advisory limiting Nigerians to essential travels had been lifted, although citizens needed to refrain from non-essential movements and comply with non-pharmaceutical guidelines such as the mandatory use of facemask/facial coverings in public, given the risks involved. Mustapha said: “Use of face masks to be mandatory for indoor activities but at individual’s discretion during outdoor activities.

“Those aged 60 and above or with co-morbidities such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease are advised to uphold the use of universal precaution which includes the use of face masks, avoid the crowd and frequent use of hand sanitizers.” According to him, no limitation on air travel – both domestic and international flights; but both international and domestic travellers must abide by existing protocols, including the use of face masks while on board and taking personal precaution measures.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...