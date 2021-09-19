Business

COVID-19: FG lifts restriction ban on flights from India

The Federal Government has lifted the restriction ban placed on flights from India.

This was contained in a statement released Sunday by the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

The government had banned passengers from India, Brazil, South Africa, and Turkey in the last 14 days from entering the country as part of precautionary control measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The isolated lift of restriction on travellers from India, according to the PSC boss, took effect from September 14.

He, however, clarified that the sanctions placed on airlines that convey passengers from restricted countries and travellers who are non-Nigerians remained.

He said: “Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, Turkey or South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria. This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.

“Airlines who fail to comply shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 (for) defaulting passenger; and non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at cost to the Airline; Nigerians and those with a permanent resident permit who visited Brazil, Turkey, and South Africa within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be made to undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine in a government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at cost to the passenger.

“The following conditions shall apply to such passengers: Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test: if Positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with national treatment protocols; and if Negative, the Passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on Day-7 of their quarantine.

“Any passenger with false declaration or misleading information would be liable to prosecution while anyone who willfully disregards or refuses to comply with directions of Port-Health staff, security agencies or evade quarantine shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he added.

Mystapha also directed that passengers must perform a COVID-19 PCR test not more than three days ahead of their boarding to Nigeria adding that the PCR tests done more than 72 hours before departure would not be valid.

