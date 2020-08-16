COVID-19: FG offers states $2.5m for tax relief on individuals, businesses

The Federal Government has promised $2.5 million grant to state government that will implement tax compliance relief programme for individual taxpayers and businesses to mitigate the COVID-19 impact.

This is part of the plans by the government to reboot the economy following the after effects of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The new incentive, Disbursement Linked Indicator (DLI), is being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) through States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme for Result.

The component attracts $750 million package from the World Bank.

The SFTAS virtual meeting, which was jointly organised by the World Bank and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) over the weekend, gave state governments between July 31 and September 30 this year to implement the relief packages to qualify for the grant.

The meeting was attended by participants from the 36 states of the country including state commissioners of finance and Executive Chairpersons of State Internal Revenue Services.

A statement issued at the end of the meeting gave as condition for the grant, the publication of the tax reliefs on the state website and in national dailies to ensure widespread awareness amongst taxpayers.

“Furthermore, the state government should issue to their tax officials and collecting agents, guidelines for the implementation of the reliefs to ensure consistent execution by all and sundry,” the statement added.

Olanrewaju Ajogbasile, NGF’s SFTAS technical assistance, project, who addressed the meeting, promised that the secretariat will provide technical advisory to the states on the domestication of necessary reforms to meet the DLI and fiscal sustainability.

