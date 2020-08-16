News

COVID-19: FG offers states $2.5m for tax relief on individuals, businesses

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comments Off on COVID-19: FG offers states $2.5m for tax relief on individuals, businesses

 

The Federal Government has promised $2.5 million grant to state government that will implement tax compliance relief programme for individual taxpayers and businesses to mitigate the COVID-19 impact.
This is part of the plans by the government to reboot the economy following the after effects of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The new incentive, Disbursement Linked Indicator (DLI), is being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) through States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme for Result.
The component attracts $750 million package from the World Bank.
The SFTAS virtual meeting, which was jointly organised by the World Bank and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) over the weekend, gave state governments between July 31 and September 30 this year to implement the relief packages to qualify for the grant.
The meeting was attended by participants from the 36 states of the country including state commissioners of finance and Executive Chairpersons of State Internal Revenue Services.
A statement issued at the end of the meeting gave as condition for the grant, the publication of the tax reliefs on the state website and in national dailies to ensure widespread awareness amongst taxpayers.
“Furthermore, the state government should issue to their tax officials and collecting agents, guidelines for the implementation of the reliefs to ensure consistent execution by all and sundry,” the statement added.
Olanrewaju Ajogbasile, NGF’s SFTAS technical assistance, project, who addressed the meeting, promised that the secretariat will provide technical advisory to the states on the domestication of necessary reforms to meet the DLI and fiscal sustainability.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bauchi: NLC threatens strike over June, July salaries, others

Posted on Author Ali Garba Bauchii

The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday issued a one-week warning strike to the state government over what it described as the non-payment of its members’ June and July salaries and over illegal deduction, omission and removal of ten thousand workers from the state’s payroll. This was disclosed by the NLC […]
News

Orji Kalu: Izuogu’s death, a national loss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, yesterday in Abuja, described the death of renowned scientist and car inventor, Dr Ezekiel Izuogu, as a huge loss to Nigeria. In a statement issued by the Office of the Senate Chief Whip, Kalu said Izuogu would be remembered for his contributions to the development of […]
News

SA to Abia Governor hails contributions of Abia in Diaspora

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi and Chijioke Iremeka

The Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor on Diaspora Matters and Special Duties, Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu, at the weekend, expressed her delight with the progress Abia Diasporas all over the world are making towards the development of the state.   Speaking in Newark, New Jersey in the United States on the eve of […]

%d bloggers like this: