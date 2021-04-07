COVID-19: FG orders GL 12, others to work from home

The Federal Government has directed that civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below should continue to work from home until the coast is clearer.

Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave this order yesterday at a briefing in Abuja.

According to him, there are some red flags to be further interrogated in the coronavirus issues in the country.

He said: “There are certain interrogations we want to investigate further because there are few red signals that we must deal with before we can communicate to Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, as to when is the appropriate time for them to return.

So, we are still drilling the issue within the next couple of weeks when we come to the conclusion of the safety of a full blown reopening of government offices.

Before we take a decision as to when they will return to work, we will have clarity as to where we are in terms of control, vaccinations so that we do not blow the level of successes that we have achieved

