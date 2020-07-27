News

COVID-19: FG provides testing facilities for civil servants

The federal government has provided COVID-19 testing facilities for civil servants in Abuja. According to a circular to all ministries, departments and agencies from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and made available to the media, the facility was located at the ThisDay Dome in Abuja.

 

The circular addressed to all Permanent Secretaries and dated 17th July, 2020, directed staff, parastatals and agencies of the availability of such facilities. It urged staff with COVID- 19 related symptoms who wished to get tested to take advantage of an opportunity already provided.

 

The circular entitled  “Conduct of COVID-19 testing for civil servants,” signed by Dr. Evelyn Ngige, Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office for Head of Service of the Federation reads “I am directed to inform you that the Federal government has provided facilities for the conduct of COVID-19 tests for civil servants at the Thisday Dome, Mohammed Kur Avenue by Nanet suites, Central Business District, Abuja from 10.0a.m. to 4.00p.m. daily as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the disease.

 

“Accordingly you’re required to notify all staff of the availability of the testing facility, to enable members of staff who experience COVID- 19relatedsymptomsand those wishing to get tested in yourMDAs to take advantage of this opportunity.”

