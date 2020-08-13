COVID-19: FG receives 2,000 Nigerian-made face masks from Israel

The Federal Government has received a second donation of 2,000 Nigerian-made facemasks from Israel, to boost its continued fight against the COVID- 19 pandemic. This donation is the second from Israel, in fulfillment of its promised donation of 10,000 facemasks to support frontline health workers in the country. A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by the Director of Information, Media and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, said the first donation of 2,000 facemasks was made on May 7, 2020. “The Israeli Embassy in Nigeria led by H.E. Simoh Bem Soshan, which earlier planned a donation of 10,000 facemasks to medical staff, who are in the frontline in Nigeria, has made good its promise coming with the second donation of 2,000 today, Wednesday, 12th August, 2020. “To this, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who in the company of the Permanent Secretary, Health, Mr. A.M. Abdullahi, received the second installment of the promised facemasks, said he wish that Nigeria could reciprocate this kind gesture given the fact that Israel like every other country in the world is facing its own share of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria H.E. Simoh Bem Soshan, had earlier pointed out that the facemasks were designed in Israel but produced in Nigeria by a Nigerian-Israeli Company – Skill-G Nigeria.”
