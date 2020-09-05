News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG refers Russian vaccine to NAFDAC, NIPRD for evaluation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday said the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), would evaluate the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, to ascertain possibility of patronising the vaccine. This was part of consensus reached by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora and other top management of the ministry, Nigerian scien-tists, researchers and advisors, during a visit by the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin.

A statement made available to journalists by Director, Information, Media and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Health, Olujimi Oyetomi, said Shebarshin yesterday in Abuja, formally handed over the aide memoir to the Russianmade COVID-19 Vaccine to Nigeria, which has the necessary details for Nigerian teams to study and get ready for further researches, patronage and application. Ehanire said Nigeria had contacted the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria for right of access immediately the Russian COVID-19 Vaccine was announced.

On his part, Shebarshin, who explained that a good number of countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Mexico expressed interest in the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, asked Nigeria to interface with the embassy to drive the process of COVID-19 human trials.

He said the trials should not just be for the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, but to explore further disease and health areas where the Russian Federation has expertise to manage with vaccines. The statement reads in part: “The consensus of decision reached was to quickly refer the vaccine to the necessary professional institutes and agencies of the Federal Ministry of Health beginning with NAFDAC, NIPRD, and for a team of Scientists and advisors to the Ministry to get to work on possible patronage of the Russian Vaccine to alleviate the plight of Nigerians under the COVID-19 pandemic. “A ministerial team is also expected to be raised to continue further engagement with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria on the vaccine as well as other areas of interests highlighted at the meeting.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tagged
Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency faults TUC on planned protests against agencies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has faulted the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for threatening to mobilize the people for national protests over President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged ‘inaction’ over the high-level of corruption uncovered at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).   In a […]
News

EDSOGPADEC nominees: Oshiomhole’s G17 faults Obaseki’s G7 for lack of quorum

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Group of 17 factional members of the Edo State House of Assembly loyal to former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday carpeted the state government and the Speaker, Hon. Frank Okiye-led House of Assembly for clearance of five nominees of Governor Godwin Obaseki as civil commissioners and members […]
News

JTF Commander in Borno community found dead after Boko Haram attack  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Operation Commandant of Youth Volunteer (CJTF) in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, Arramma (Malaminta), has been found dead. He went missing on Sunday after a deadly attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Damboa while escorting motorists from Maiduguri to the town. According to SaharaReporters, 10 personnel of the Nigerian Army were also killed during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: