COVID-19: FG refers Russian vaccine to NAFDAC, NIPRD for evaluation

The Federal Government yesterday said the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), would evaluate the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, to ascertain possibility of patronising the vaccine. This was part of consensus reached by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora and other top management of the ministry, Nigerian scien-tists, researchers and advisors, during a visit by the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin.

A statement made available to journalists by Director, Information, Media and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Health, Olujimi Oyetomi, said Shebarshin yesterday in Abuja, formally handed over the aide memoir to the Russianmade COVID-19 Vaccine to Nigeria, which has the necessary details for Nigerian teams to study and get ready for further researches, patronage and application. Ehanire said Nigeria had contacted the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria for right of access immediately the Russian COVID-19 Vaccine was announced.

On his part, Shebarshin, who explained that a good number of countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Mexico expressed interest in the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, asked Nigeria to interface with the embassy to drive the process of COVID-19 human trials.

He said the trials should not just be for the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, but to explore further disease and health areas where the Russian Federation has expertise to manage with vaccines. The statement reads in part: “The consensus of decision reached was to quickly refer the vaccine to the necessary professional institutes and agencies of the Federal Ministry of Health beginning with NAFDAC, NIPRD, and for a team of Scientists and advisors to the Ministry to get to work on possible patronage of the Russian Vaccine to alleviate the plight of Nigerians under the COVID-19 pandemic. “A ministerial team is also expected to be raised to continue further engagement with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria on the vaccine as well as other areas of interests highlighted at the meeting.”

Like this: Like Loading...