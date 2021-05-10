Top Stories

COVID-19: FG reintroduces restrictions on mass gatherings

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has reintroduced the restriction on mass gatherings after a spike in COVID-19 cases recorded in some countries.
The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 said on Monday that the restriction is effective from Tuesday.
Mukhtar Mohammed, the Committee’s National Incident Manager who announced the measures, said event centres and non-essential public places such as night clubs would remain closed till further notice.
Religious gatherings and social events such as weddings would hold only with 50 percent of maximum capacity while official engagements and meetings are to continue to hold virtually.
The committee directed security personnel to enforce the adherence to the measures as well as others that have been in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The step comes amid concerns over the surge in infections and resultant deaths recorded in some countries particularly Brazil, India and Turkey.
The Federal Government had earlier announced that foreigners who recently visited the three countries will no longer be allowed to enter Nigeria.
It also reduced the validity period of the pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test for all Nigeria-bound passengers from 96 to 72 hours.
In India, which has been the worst hit in recent weeks, 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the country’s tally to 22.66 million with 246,116 deaths as hospitals remain overwhelmed.
Nigeria has so far recorded 165,419 cases of the virus out of which 2,065 have died while 156,300 have been discharged.
Efforts are also being made to vaccinate as many Nigerians as possible although at a snail’s pace: 1.7 million shots administered as of Monday, mostly to health workers and other priority groups.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Two years after, Tinubu opens up: We brought Sanwo-Olu to rescue Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*Relief as Gov commissions Pen Cinema flyover National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday described Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the one who helped to redirect the governance of the state to the right path, saying governance in the state was already heading in the wrong direction before he was […]
News Top Stories

NIN-SIM integration: FG extends deadline by 6 weeks

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the integration of National Identity Number (NIN) with the SIM registration database by six weeks, from December 30 to February 9, 2021.   The extension is to allow Nigerians yet to enroll for the NIN to do so. In addition, a three weeks extension has been granted […]
News Top Stories

PDP calls for NEC meeting to discuss insecurity, Anambra poll

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday summoned an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to discuss national and party issues. Party sources disclosed that the security challenges affecting the country was the main reason party leaders were invited for the meeting. According to the source, the meeting will also discuss the November 6 Anambra State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica