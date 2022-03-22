News

COVID-19: FG relaxes int’l travel protocols

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

The Federal Government has announced a review of the existing protocols in the country following the ebbing of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) across the world. Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja.

 

Mustapha, who disclosed that 193 of the of the 2,357 screened students evacuated from the war ravaged Ukraine tested positive of COVID, also cautioned Nigerians against falling preys to scammers from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia who pretend to help them access the NITP only to register them as underage.

On the review of existing protocols, the PSC chairman said beginning from April 4, “Inbound (fully vaccinated) passengers arriving in Nigeria will no longer be required to take a pre-departure PCR COVID- 19 Test; “On arrival, for fully vaccinated passengers, a sample will be taken at the airport for rapid antigen test by the NCDC within the arrival hall of the airport; “Passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated shall take a COVID- 19 PCR test 48 hours before departure, or do a Day 2 and day 7 test on arrival.

 

Such passengers will be expected to pay for their PCR tests through the travel platform; “Fully vaccinated passengers will not be charged for arrival rapid antigen tests at the airport; Rules that apply to fully vaccinated adults also apply to children aged 10 – 18 years; they will not be required to have pre-arrival PCR tests but will have a sample taken at the arrival hall but not charged; “All passengers travelling out of Nigeria are encouraged to be fully vaccinated and to fully comply with COVID-19 protocols and requirements in their country of destination.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

