COVID-19: FG shuts bars, nightclubs; restricts guest at weddings to 50

The Federal Government has ordered the closure of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants across the country, just as it reduced the number of guests at weddings, conferences, among others, to 50.
These were part of the new measures President Muhammadu Buhari has approved to curtail the further spread of COVID-19 across the country.
Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja on Monday.
Boss Mustapha said: “The PTF has surveyed developments and actions taken by governments around the world, assessed our domestic environment and has, accordingly, submitted its recommendations to Mr. President on immediate measures to be taken.
“Accordingly, President Muhammadu Buhari has authorised the PTF to engage with the states and the FCT to assume full ownership of this stage of the response by deploying legal structures and resources, including enforcement to manage the pandemic within their jurisdictions.
“In line with the authorisation, the PTF wishes to issue the following advisories to sub-national entities for implementation over the next five weeks because these activities are considered super spreader events:
“Close all bars, night clubs, pubs and event centres, and recreational venues; close all restaurants except those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins shall remain closed;
“Restrict all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than 50 persons;
“Limit All gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50% capacity of the facility of use during which physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks shall be strictly enforced, and where more than 50 persons are attending, any such events, the gathering should be held outdoors only.”

