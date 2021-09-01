COVID-19: FG to announce Nigerian herbal cure soon

Indication emerged yesterday that the Federal Government would soon announce a locally-made herbal cure for the treatment of COVID-19. Chairman of Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board, Prof. Adebunkola Adefule-Ositelu, who disclosed this at the 2021 African Traditional Medicine Day, said the medicine had already gone through all the necessary stages to confirm its efficacy. She added that the herbs had also been approved by the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). This was even as the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, decried the rising rate of deforestation in the South-West region of the country, saying that natural herbs that could help in tackling major pandemic were gradually going into extinction as forests are disappearing in the region. Speaking with journalists at the event, Prof. Adefule- Ositelu, said a lot of researches and studies had gone into the making of the herbal COVID-19 cure.
Related Articles
Alleged trafficking: IGP slams criminal charge on 43-year old widow
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has dragged a 43-year old widow before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court over allegation of trafficking of an eight month-old baby. Specifically, the IGP accused the defendant, one Stella NdidiAmaka Ekwerekwu, of falsely presenting the baby to her late husband, Victor Ekwerekwu as theirs, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Childhood trauma can trigger early biological ageing
Researchers in the United States (US) said traumatic experiences in childhood could accelerate biological signs of ageing. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Psychological Bulletin’. According to the researchers, early puberty, rapid cellular ageing, and structural brain changes could all be linked specifically to violent childhood trauma, but not […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SunTrust Bank boosts SMEs with N23.96bn in loans
The Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) sector, SunTrust Bank’s primary focus, received N23.96 billion as loans and advances from the lender in 2019, data obtained from the bank’s annual report, shows. The chairman, Olanrewaju Shittu, while addressing the shareholders at the bank’s fourth annual general meeting, held in Lagos, noted that despite the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)