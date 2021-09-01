News

COVID-19: FG to announce Nigerian herbal cure soon

Posted on

Indication emerged yesterday that the Federal Government would soon announce a locally-made herbal cure for the treatment of COVID-19. Chairman of Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board, Prof. Adebunkola Adefule-Ositelu, who disclosed this at the 2021 African Traditional Medicine Day, said the medicine had already gone through all the necessary stages to confirm its efficacy. She added that the herbs had also been approved by the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). This was even as the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, decried the rising rate of deforestation in the South-West region of the country, saying that natural herbs that could help in tackling major pandemic were gradually going into extinction as forests are disappearing in the region. Speaking with journalists at the event, Prof. Adefule- Ositelu, said a lot of researches and studies had gone into the making of the herbal COVID-19 cure.

Our Reporters

