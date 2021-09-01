News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG to apply basic laws on Nigerians rejecting vaccine

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…to announce herbal cure soon
…insists all intending pilgrims must be fully vaccinated

The Federal Government has threatened to apply what was described as “basic rule of law” against any Nigerian who refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine. This was even as the Agency said it has become mandatory for any one leaving the country on pilgrimage to have been fully vaccinated and have evidence of vaccination before they could embark on the journey to any of the Holy lands.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, who made this disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that the move was aimed at ensuring individuals who have not been vaccinated do not endanger those who have received their vaccination.

He said: “The Presidential Steering Committee and the Federal Ministry of Health is exploring ways of making vaccines more available to all Nigerians including Federal Civil Servants and Corporate entities. “Once these vaccines are made equitably available to all Nigerians, then we would need to have a frank discussion about justice, fairness and liberty that exist around vaccine hesitancy.

“If some individuals refuse to take the vaccine, hence endangering those who have or those who could not due to medical exemptions, then we have to apply the basic rule of law, which stipulates that your human right stops where mine begins. So, you have a right to refuse vaccines, but you do not have the right to endanger the health of others. “I would like to remind all Nigerians that evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 is now mandatory for all pilgrims to the holy cities of Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem.

“I therefore urge adherents of both religions who are planning to perform pilgrimage next year or in the future, to get vaccinated now to avoid any delays. This is also to bring to our attention that as the COVID-19 vaccines become available worldwide, some countries have made vaccination a requirement to gain access to their country.”

The NPHCDA boss who cautioned Nigerians against misinformation that could negatively affect the health of citizens added that such falsehoods elevates and adds fuel to a raging flame that benefits only the perpetrator. On the viral text message, which alleged that the United States Supreme Court ordered the cancellation of the universal vaccination, Dr Shaiub debunked the report in its entirety saying, there is no record of such a case. “We are constrained by the volume of specific enquiries about a viral text message which purports that the US Supreme Court has cancelled universal vaccination.

“Let’s set the record straight and once again punch holes in the malicious intentions of antivaccine conspiracy theorists: The US Supreme Court has not ‘overturned the universal vaccination’ there is no record of such a case, and there is no such thing as ‘universal vaccination’ in the US. So this is another case of ‘Fake News’.”

While commending the governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki for mobilising churches and religious leaders towards mass acceptance of the vaccine, he urged other state governors to emulate the gesture to ensure all Nigerians are protected from contracting the virus.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Mbaka complies with Bishop’s directive, shuts down Adoration Ground

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Controversial Enugu Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has shut down the popular Adoration Ministry for a period of one month. The priest is the Spiritual Director of the ministry, which pulls a lot of worshippers including Catholic and non-Catholic faithful. Most of Mbaka’s controversial prophecies/ statements and political endorsements are done at the Adoration […]
News

Obasanjo: Nigeria overwhelmed by crises, only God can deliver us

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Sunday called on all Nigerians to seek the face of God, through prayers if the country must overcome the myriads of challenges confronting it. Obasanjo said, Nigerians have been overwhelmed by crises spreading across the country, hence the need for all Nigerians to cry to God for help. The former […]
News

FIRS mulls cancellation of pioneer tax relief to companies

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Is

The Federal Government is losing huge sums in revenue on granting pioneer tax relief to companies, which is a tax exemption policy of the government to companies to stimulate growth and create employment. Based on this, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) yesterday said the scheme has been abused over the years, thus creating huge […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica