COVID-19: FG to apply basic laws on Nigerians rejecting vaccine

The Federal Government has threatened to apply what was described as “basic rule of law” against any Nigerian who refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine. This was even as the Agency said it has become mandatory for any one leaving the country on pilgrimage to have been fully vaccinated and have evidence of vaccination before they could embark on the journey to any of the Holy lands.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, who made this disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that the move was aimed at ensuring individuals who have not been vaccinated do not endanger those who have received their vaccination.

He said: “The Presidential Steering Committee and the Federal Ministry of Health is exploring ways of making vaccines more available to all Nigerians including Federal Civil Servants and Corporate entities. “Once these vaccines are made equitably available to all Nigerians, then we would need to have a frank discussion about justice, fairness and liberty that exist around vaccine hesitancy.

“If some individuals refuse to take the vaccine, hence endangering those who have or those who could not due to medical exemptions, then we have to apply the basic rule of law, which stipulates that your human right stops where mine begins. So, you have a right to refuse vaccines, but you do not have the right to endanger the health of others. “I would like to remind all Nigerians that evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 is now mandatory for all pilgrims to the holy cities of Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem.

“I therefore urge adherents of both religions who are planning to perform pilgrimage next year or in the future, to get vaccinated now to avoid any delays. This is also to bring to our attention that as the COVID-19 vaccines become available worldwide, some countries have made vaccination a requirement to gain access to their country.”

The NPHCDA boss who cautioned Nigerians against misinformation that could negatively affect the health of citizens added that such falsehoods elevates and adds fuel to a raging flame that benefits only the perpetrator. On the viral text message, which alleged that the United States Supreme Court ordered the cancellation of the universal vaccination, Dr Shaiub debunked the report in its entirety saying, there is no record of such a case. “We are constrained by the volume of specific enquiries about a viral text message which purports that the US Supreme Court has cancelled universal vaccination.

“Let’s set the record straight and once again punch holes in the malicious intentions of antivaccine conspiracy theorists: The US Supreme Court has not ‘overturned the universal vaccination’ there is no record of such a case, and there is no such thing as ‘universal vaccination’ in the US. So this is another case of ‘Fake News’.”

While commending the governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki for mobilising churches and religious leaders towards mass acceptance of the vaccine, he urged other state governors to emulate the gesture to ensure all Nigerians are protected from contracting the virus.

