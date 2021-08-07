News

COVID-19: FG to begin 2nd batch inoculation Aug 10

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said inoculation of the second batch of the COVID-19 vaccines recently donated to the country by the United States Government, would commence on August 10, 2021.

The Federal Government had on August 1 received 4.08m doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which was rceived by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on behalf of the Federal Government, and stored at the country’s National Strategic Cold Store near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The Director of Press, Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Willie Bassey, who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, said the second batch of vaccination was pertinent as the country battles the third wave of the pandemic.

The statement reads: “The PSC has received over four million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the U.S. Government to Nigeria.
“In view of the above, the inoculation is scheduled from Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, off Airport road, Abuja.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gunman opens fire outside Washington restaurant

Posted on Author Reporter

  A gunman has opened fire outside a restaurant in an upscale area of Washington DC, about a mile (1.5km) from the White House. Diners at outside tables ran for cover as more than 20 shots were fired. Witnesses said the gunman fled by car after shooting towards a Mexican restaurant in the Logan Circle […]
News

Reps to petition Buhari over NNPC, CBN, NPA others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives say it will petition President Muhammad Buhari over the refusal of some agencies of government to appear before its Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over allegations of financial irregularities levelled against them. Consequently, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke on Wednesday directed the Clerk to forward a petition to the president […]
News

Rivers Assembly assures residents of peace

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers State House of Assembly has reassured residents of peace and security following unrest witnessed in some states, in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest. The house gave the assurance on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, at a news conference unanimously signed by lawmakers representing the 32 state constituencies. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica