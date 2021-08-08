News

COVID-19: FG to begin 2nd batch of inoculation August 10

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said that inoculation of the second batch of the COVID- 19 vaccines recently donated to the country by the United States, would commence on 10th August, 2021.

 

The Federal Government had on August 1 received 4.08m doses of the Mod erna COVID-19 vaccine which was rceived by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on behalf of the federal government, and stored at the country’s National Strategic Cold Store near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

 

The Director of Press, Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Willie Bassey who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, said the second batch of vaccination was pertinent as the country battles the third wave of the pandemic.

 

The statement reads: “The PSC has received over four million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the U.S. Government to Nigeria. “In view of the above, the inoculation is scheduled from Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, off Airport road, Abuja.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NLRC partners FIRS, extends inter-agency collaborations

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Ahead of its planned National Gaming Conference slated for July, the management of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on all areas of mutual interest in fostering increased revenue generation for the Federal Government. The Director-General (DG), National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. […]
News

Coronavirus: Global cases surpass 20m

Posted on Author Reporter

*Experts believe real figure is higher The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has reached 20 million. The grim milestone – based on a count by the Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking the development of the pandemic – was reached in the early hours of Tuesday, UK time, with 20,011,186 cases […]
News Top Stories

Electricity workers: Tariff hike won’t improve supply

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has said that plans by electricity distribution companies to increase tariff was merely a ploy to exploit Nigerians. The union said the increase would not in any way improve electricity supply as they are trying to make the public believe. Disclosing this in Lagos yesterday, General Secretary of NUEE, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica