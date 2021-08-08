COVID-19: FG to begin 2nd batch of inoculation August 10

The Federal Government has said that inoculation of the second batch of the COVID- 19 vaccines recently donated to the country by the United States, would commence on 10th August, 2021.

The Federal Government had on August 1 received 4.08m doses of the Mod erna COVID-19 vaccine which was rceived by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on behalf of the federal government, and stored at the country’s National Strategic Cold Store near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The Director of Press, Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Willie Bassey who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, said the second batch of vaccination was pertinent as the country battles the third wave of the pandemic.

The statement reads: “The PSC has received over four million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the U.S. Government to Nigeria. “In view of the above, the inoculation is scheduled from Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, off Airport road, Abuja.”

