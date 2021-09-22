COVID-19: FG to prosecute fake vaccination card buyers

News Top Stories

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned that anyone caught with a fake COVID- 19 vaccination card without being vaccinated against the virus will be prosecuted.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, who condemned selling and buying of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, said the agency was already collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) as well as other security outfits to launch an investigation and prosecute anyone found culpable.

 

He said: “With the increase in COVID-19 vaccination mandates globally, it has come to the notice of the NPHCDA and Federal Ministry of Health that attempts are being made by unscrupulous persons to procure the COVID-19 vaccination cards, without receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

 

“The NPHCDA and Presidential Steering Committee strongly condemn these fraudulent attempts and are urging those attempting such acts to desist henceforth. The ongoing COVID-19 vaccination and the vaccination cards are totally free of charge at all  designated COVID-19 vaccination sites across the 36 states and the FCT.

 

“Possession of vaccination cards without receiving vaccines is criminal and punishable by law. The NPHCDA is collaborating with the Department of State Services (DSS), ICPC and other law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute any persons and their accomplices attempting to fraudulently acquire COVID-19 vaccination cards without getting vaccinated.”

 

Shuaib said Nigeria is not among the countries on the United Kingdom’s (UK) red list, as the UK had given assurances of their satisfaction with the types of COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country. Clarifying Nigeria’s status on the UK’s modified COVID- 19 vaccination guidelines for inbound travelers, he said there was no cause for alarm, as the vaccines used, especially the Oxford Astra- Zeneca vaccine, is recognised by the UK.

 

He said: “We would like to clarify that the guidance provided by the UK Government is that they would want to simplify the classification of countries from green, amber and red to just red and green list. Therefore, countries that are currently on the amber list may fall into either of these two categories.

 

“We have had preliminary discussions with officials of the UK Government. Without prejudice to the information yet to be released, we have been assured that Nigeria will maintain the status quo. That is to say Nigeria will not be on the red list. The UK Government has also stated that they have no issues with the vaccines used in Nigeria.

 

“The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, also known as  COVISHIELD, that is used in Nigeria was approved by the UK regulatory body (MHRA), other stringent regulatory authorities and the World Health Organization. So, the UK Government does recognize the vaccines used in Nigeria. “

 

The UK is doing a phased approach to deal with the high demand and volume of people arriving their country. It is important to stress that this phased approach is still under review by their government and they would be providing updates regularly. For Nigeria at the moment, there is no change in the guidelines for entry of Nigerians into the UK.”

 

Meanwhile, Shuaib said over three million doses of the oral cholera vaccines had been secured, and that plans were underway to distribute them to affected states. He said: “It is worthy of note that Nigeria has gotten the International Coordinating Group (ICG) approval for 3,566,628 doses of oral cholera vaccine.

 

Based on the shortage of this vaccine globally, we are pleased that we have been able to secure some doses and we have strategically mapped out and identified areas for deployment in the three States with the highest number of cases as a reactive campaign.

 

“We will continue to apply for more doses of the cholera vaccine. We believe that as these vaccines become readily available, Nigeria would get more doses.”

 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO Country Representative, urged countries to respect the international guidelines on vaccination, adding that anyone vaccinated with the W.H.O approved vaccines should be treated equally regardless of the country or type of vaccines.

