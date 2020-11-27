Business

COVID-19: FG to reduce import duties on tractors, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Federal Executive Council has approved a bill that seeks to reduce import duties on tractors, buses and other motor vehicles. According to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, the bill, which was approved at the FEC meeting, will now be moved to the National Assembly for consideration and assent.

Ahmed explained that the need to reduce food inflation figures through one of the causative factors of high production cost – transportation – inspired the bill. The minister said that the bill also seeks to cut down taxes in some areas, especially for small businesses, in addition to those already reduced in the 2019 finance bill. According to her, “in producing this bill, what we were inadvertently doing was amending provisions in 13 different taxes which include the Capital Gains Tax Act, Companies Income Tax Act (CITA), Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Act (IIDITRA), Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act, Customs & Excise Tariff (Consolidation) Act, Value-Added Tax Act (VATA), Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Public Procurement Act.

“Some highlights of these provisions include amendments that we have had to make to provide incremental changes to tax laws. “These amendments include providing fiscal relief for corporate taxpayers, for instance by reducing the applicable minimum tax rate for two consecutive years. So from 0.5 per cent to 0.25 per cent. “These reforms will commence and will also be closely followed by the cessation rules for small businesses as well as providing incentives for mass transits by reducing import duties and the levies for large tractors, buses and other motor vehicles”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Firm supports hospital with equipment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

SIFAX Group has donated five laptops, six desktop computers and 18 wall fans to Apapa General Hospital in Lagos.   The items were handed over by its Group Head, Corporate Communications, SIFAX Group, Mr. Olumuyiwa Akande, to management of the hospital   At the presentation, Akande noted that the donation of the items was in […]
Business

CBN’s directive: Maize farmers strengthen pact with poultry operators

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s directive to foreign exchange (forex) dealers to stop processing ‘Form M’ for importation of maize, the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) is set to sign pact with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) to boost maize cultivation for poultry feeds. In a memo made available to New Telegraph by […]
Business

Telecoms: Boosting revenue through effective regulations

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Recent declarations by the Nigerian telecom regulators of the amount generated for the government in the last five years further gave credence to the huge potentials in the telecoms. Aside from the sector’s contributions to the country’s GDP, the direct revenue to the government coffers speaks volume of the effective regulatory landscape. SAMSON AKINTARO reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: