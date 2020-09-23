News

COVID-19: FG to review teaching profession in crisis period

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

The Federal Government has concluded plans to review the teaching profession in emergency situations as witnessed in the present COVID-19 pandemic ahead of major stakeholders’ planned tentative date for reopening of schools. Minister of State for Education.

 

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said this yesterday in Abuja at the ministerial briefing ahead of the 2020 World Teachers’ Day with the theme, ‘Teachers: Leading in Crisis, reimagining the future,’ coming up on October 5.

 

Nwajiuba further noted that 774 local government teachers would this year benefit from the Presidents, Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards (PT&SEA) in addition to 24 awards in  three categories usually awarded annually.

 

Although most Nigerian schools had been closed since March 19 due to the pandemic, he explained that there was an existing template guiding selection process for assessment of teachers’ performance to appreciate and recognise them for hardwork, productivity and quality service deliver  Nwajiuba said: “The 2020 theme like all previous ones declared by UNESCO, highlights aspects of imminent challenges that affect teachers in all climes for consideration while recounting accomplished progress made by nations.

 

“This year’s theme, therefore, reiterates the importance of teachers in nation building, their leadership roles in emergency situation and the need for nations of the world to rekindle the interest of young people to take up the teaching profession by sustaining the services of the extant professionals.”

 

However, National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nasir Idris said teachers needed to be providedwithtraining opportunities, conducive environments, adequate equipment and empowerment to meet the new trends, challenges and demands as seen with the COVID-19 pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria demands restoration of constitutional order in Mali

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian government has called for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order in Mali following the coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the call on behalf of the Nigerian government via his verified twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Wednesday. Onyeama said Nigeria also welcomed the urgent activation […]
News

We spent N3.4bn spent on approved trainings, says suspended NSITF MD

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun has said the N3.4 billion alleged by the minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige to have been spent on “non existent training” by his management was spent on approved trainings from 2017 to 2019.   Somefun also accused the minister […]
News

APC Committee disqualifies winner of Imo Senatorial primaries

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

There was a new twist to primaries of the All Progressives Congress in the lmo North Senatorial District, Imo State as candidate declared winner, Hon. Frank Ibezim was allegedly disqualified from contesting the primaries by the Screening Committee.   Chairman of the Screening Committee, Dr. Lawrence Chukwu, made the revelation yesterday at a press briefing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: