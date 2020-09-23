COVID-19: FG to review teaching profession in crisis period

The Federal Government has concluded plans to review the teaching profession in emergency situations as witnessed in the present COVID-19 pandemic ahead of major stakeholders’ planned tentative date for reopening of schools. Minister of State for Education.

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said this yesterday in Abuja at the ministerial briefing ahead of the 2020 World Teachers’ Day with the theme, ‘Teachers: Leading in Crisis, reimagining the future,’ coming up on October 5.

Nwajiuba further noted that 774 local government teachers would this year benefit from the Presidents, Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards (PT&SEA) in addition to 24 awards in three categories usually awarded annually.

Although most Nigerian schools had been closed since March 19 due to the pandemic, he explained that there was an existing template guiding selection process for assessment of teachers’ performance to appreciate and recognise them for hardwork, productivity and quality service deliver Nwajiuba said: “The 2020 theme like all previous ones declared by UNESCO, highlights aspects of imminent challenges that affect teachers in all climes for consideration while recounting accomplished progress made by nations.

“This year’s theme, therefore, reiterates the importance of teachers in nation building, their leadership roles in emergency situation and the need for nations of the world to rekindle the interest of young people to take up the teaching profession by sustaining the services of the extant professionals.”

However, National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nasir Idris said teachers needed to be providedwithtraining opportunities, conducive environments, adequate equipment and empowerment to meet the new trends, challenges and demands as seen with the COVID-19 pandemic.

