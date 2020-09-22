COVID-19:  FG to review teaching profession in crisis period

…says 774 local govt teachers to get presidential award

As stakeholders brainstorm to arrive on tentative date to reopen schools, the Federal Government would be taking measures to review the teaching profession in emergency situations as witnessed in the present COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for Education. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba gave the hint on Tuesday in Abuja at the ministerial briefing ahead of the 2020 World Teachers Day with the theme, ‘Teachers: Leading in Crisis, reimagining the future,’ coming up on October 5.

In his words: “The 2020 theme like all previous ones declared by UNESCO, highlights aspects of imminent challenges that affect teachers in all climes for consideration while recounting accomplished progress made by nations.

“This year’s theme, therefore, reiterates the importance of teachers in nation building, their leadership roles in emergency situation and the need for nations of the world to rekindle the interest of young people to take up the teaching profession by sustaining the services of the extant professionals.”

Nwajiuba further noted that 774 local government teachers will this year benefit from the Presidents’ Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards (PT&SEA), in addition to 24 awards in the three categories usually given annually.

Although, most Nigerian schools have been closed since March 19 due to the pandemic, he explained that there was an existing template guiding the selection process for assessment of teachers performance to appreciate and recognise them for hardwork, productivity and quality service delivery.

National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nasir Idris said teachers needed be provided with training opportunities, conducive environments, adequate equipment and empowerment to meet the new trends, challenges and demands as seen with the COVID-19 pandemic.

