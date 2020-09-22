News

COVID-19:  FG to review teaching profession in crisis period

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…says 774 local govt teachers to get presidential award

As stakeholders brainstorm to arrive on tentative date to reopen schools, the Federal Government would be taking measures to review the teaching profession in emergency situations as witnessed in the present COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for Education. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba gave the hint on Tuesday in Abuja at the ministerial briefing ahead of the 2020 World Teachers Day with the theme, ‘Teachers: Leading in Crisis, reimagining  the future,’ coming up on October 5.

In his words: “The 2020 theme like all previous ones declared by UNESCO, highlights aspects of imminent challenges that affect teachers in all climes for consideration while recounting accomplished progress made by nations.

 

“This year’s  theme, therefore, reiterates the importance of teachers in nation building, their leadership roles in emergency situation and the need for nations of the world to rekindle the interest of young people to take up the teaching profession by sustaining the services of the extant professionals.”

 

Nwajiuba further noted that 774 local government teachers will this year benefit from the Presidents’ Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards (PT&SEA), in addition to 24 awards in the three categories usually given annually.

 

Although, most Nigerian schools have been closed since March 19 due to the pandemic, he explained that there was an existing template  guiding the selection process for assessment of teachers performance to appreciate and recognise them for hardwork, productivity and quality service delivery.

National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nasir Idris said teachers needed be provided with training opportunities, conducive environments, adequate equipment and empowerment to meet the new trends, challenges and demands as seen with the COVID-19 pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Hushpuppi is Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker, has case to answer, says EFCC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described Hushpuppi, an Instagram celebrity, who was recently arrested in Dubai, as “Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker.” In a statement to TheCable on Thursday, the commission said it is now tracking other fraudsters directly involved with Hushpuppi, adding that “he has a case to answer.” ReplyReply AllForward DeleteSpam SHOCKING […]
News

Corruption fight: Group petitions Buhari, faults his endorsement of Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Reporter

      Chijioke Iremeka   A pressure group, Kick Corruption Out of Nigeria, has petitioned President Muhammad Buhari to ensure that the fight against corruption in Nigeria is total and not selective. According to the group, the call became imperative when it saw Buhari’s photograph with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress […]
News Top Stories

W’Bank: COVID-19 may destabilise Nigerian lenders

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says pandemic’ll push 5m Nigerians into poverty in 2020 Nigeria’s banking system is at risk of being destabilised as the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic triggers what might be the worst recession since the 1980s for Africa’s largest economy, the World Bank has said. In its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report released yesterday, the World […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: