COVID-19: FG urges Nigerians to disregard rumours on vaccination

Disturbed by the rate of myths, fears, unfounded rumours and misinformation on the COVID-19 vaccines, the federal government has warned Nigerians to be wary of fake news videos and other contents circulating on the social media about the vaccines, describing the media contents as parts of the conspiracy theories aimed at misleading the people.

It also said that it has received communication for the delivery of about 42 million doses of vaccine shipments in the coming weeks, saying efforts had also been intensified to tackle the scourge. Speaking at the town hall meeting on COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria organised by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 in conjunction with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, held in Lagos, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib and the Minister for State, Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, said that Nigeria as country has remarkably done well in the management of the pandemic, calling on religious leaders and traditional rulers as well as all state governments to collaborate with the federal government in managing the pandemic by disregarding the misinformation and all the conspiracy theories.

Shuaib, who was also accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha, who was represented by the Minister for State, Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said that it was sad that the misleading information was coming at a time an increasing multitude of Nigerians are beginning to realise the need to protect themselves against COVID-19. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, and the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said Nigeria has recorded 14,550 cases of mild/moderate side effects, with only 148 cases considered to be severe.

Dr. Faisal said that Nigeria has successfully utilised 3,938,945 doses of Astrazeneca vaccines across 36 states and FCT, representing 98% utilisation of the 4,024,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine it received from COVAX facility in March 2021. “This comprises 2, 534, 205 people, who have been vaccinated for first dose, and 1, 404, 205 who have received their second dose of the vaccine.

This is to say that all vaccines given to Nigeria in this first phase have been exhausted,” he added. Speaking on the vaccines expected, the NPHCDA boss said: “We have also received communication for the delivery of the following vaccine shipments in the coming months. About 3,924,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca by end of July or early August 2021 from the COVAX facility and also 4,000,080 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in August from the COVAX facility donated by the United States government. 3,577,860 doses of Pfizer-Bio-N Tech COVID-19 vaccine in Q3 from the COVAX facility; 29,850,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson (Jassen) COVID-19 vaccine by the end of September, that will arrive in batches from the African Union Commission.”

