COVID-19: FG waives six months’ charges at airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has waived collection of charges at the nation’s airports in the last six months: April- September on ground rents, rents, service recovery charge and fees for concessionaires who had paid annual fixed rates in advance. This was made known yesterday by Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, while briefing newsmen at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He explained that part of what government would do to support those businesses at the airport to ensure they remain in business was to give them more reprieve on the charges they would have paid if they were not impacted negatively by COVID- 19 pandemic. He said in the next four weeks, Kano Airports will be opening for business. Reiterating that COVID was still real and potent, he said “to say that this is real, it is real. You are all aware of my friend of blessed memory, late Sam Nda-Isaiah, a very serious minded person, very diligent, careful and meticulous, very apt has fallen to COVID-19.

He said: “Of course, these are only for FAAN controlled airports. This is in addition to the N5 billion that government has doled out and is still considering how it can help look into the aviation industry again and come up with solutions and further palliatives. “This is inclusive of the earlier ones from the Central Bank of Nigeria that we will be able to give loans at single digits.” “I’m almost losing count of the people that I know, friends and associates all over the place dying of this menace.

