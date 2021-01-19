COVID-19: FG warns on second lockdown if…

•Governors urged to enforce compliance in schools

The Presidential Task Force on COVID- 19 (PTF) has warned Nigerians to do everything within their means to adhere to the non-pharmaceutical protocols to halt the prevalence of Coronavirus in order to avoid a possible second lockdown of the economy. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his comments at a media briefing in Abuja, yesterday, reminded Nigerians that the pandemic was still raging in the country.

He said: “Let me remind you that the pandemic is raging and all tiers of government and citizens must keep their hands-on-deck. We are in a difficult situation in which a balance must continue to be struck between lives and livelihood. We are considering all options while hoping that broad cooperation will be received. We must do everything possible to avoid a second lockdown in Nigeria.”

Mustapha noted that while many states have gone ahead to authorize school resumption, the PTF recommended enforcement of strict adherence to Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions to governors to avoid the escalation of cases.

“You will also recall that the PTF had informed you that the resumption of schools nationwide would be reviewed due to rising daily numbers of infections and the challenges of case management, especially the shortage of oxygen, so that we do not allow our facilities to be overwhelmed.

“While we note that several states have proceeded with the resumption of schools the PTF recommends strongly that very strict adherence to Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions should be enforced by the states to avoid the escalation of cases.” Mustapha disclosed that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) will carry out 450 COVID-19 test per local government area in all states of the federation.

Mustapha said: “The PTF has authorized the NCDC to immediately implement the 450 tests per LGA plan, nationwide, immediately. “We are aware that states are not on the same pedestal in the area of testing and we shall begin with states that are in the forefront of resourcing and infrastructure,” he assured.

Commenting on the spread of the virus in Africa, he said: “In the African continent, South Africa and Nigeria continue to report highest daily count, while South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Algeria and Kenya account for 76 per cent of all cases in the region. “Nigeria has moved up to third position in highest cumulative case load but remains 2nd for new cases and 5th highest in cumulative deaths on the WHO African region.

“From the foregoing, testing has proven to have become more significant in our national response. “The PTF still urges the State Governments to enable their EOCs to step up on sample collection and to maximise the capacities of the PCR Laboratories already established in their states.” On vaccines, the SGF said the vaccines to be approved would be safe and good for Nigerians, adding “the positive news about vaccines remains high in the ranking of discussions nationwide.

Like this: Like Loading...