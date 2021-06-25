COVID-19: FG worried over global vaccine supply

…says 4,708 out of 3m vaccinated persons suffered adverse side effects

…insists no vaccination-related death recorded in Nigeria

The Federal Government has expressed frustration and worry over the inequity trailing global COVID-19 vaccine, despite the high production by manufacturers. The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Dr. Faisal Shuaib made this known on Thursday in Abuja, during the weekly briefing of newsmen on the status of COVID-19 vaccinations in the country. He said: “We have experienced great frustration regarding the global vaccine supply.

Not only have there been huge challenges with respect to vaccine manufacturers producing enough vaccines for the world, but there also has been great inequity in terms of distribution. “Most countries of the world have received few, and in some cases no, vaccines.

This is a problem that needs to be solved urgently and we are communicating this very clearly to our international partners on behalf of Nigerians. “Recently, we are encouraged by the swell of contributions and pledges from major nations into COVAX. “Rich nations of the world are showing greatly increased recognition that there must be more supply produced and it must be distributed much more fairly, and they are becoming active in solving this.

“Just a few days ago, the U.S. White House reconfirmed it will send an initial 80 million doses internationally by the end of this month, with additional shipments continuing to ramp up thereafter. These supplies and other large donations of vaccines to COVAX that are now planned will enable COVAX to supply new consignments to Nigeria and other nations who need vaccines now.” Shuaib disclosed that out of the over three million persons vaccinated thus far, a total of 4,708 experienced moderate to severe sight effects, while 13.267 others experienced mild to moderate side effects.

He, however, stressed that no death has been recorded in the country as a result of the COVID-19 vaccination. The NPHCDA boss said as of 24th June 2021, a total of 2,099,568 people have been vaccinated with their first doses while 1,005,234 have received their second doses of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Nigeria has called for a waiver on global intellectual property rights, to enable developing countries to produce COVID-19 vaccines and effectively check the wave of the pandemic. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made the call while welcoming the new ILO Country Director for Nigeria and English speaking West Africa, who is also the ILO liaison for ECOWAS, Miss Vanessa Phala. Tracing the history of Nigeria as a pioneer memmittee ber state of the ILO, with country office opened in Lagos in 1956, Ngige commended the ILO Africa regional team, especially the immediate past Country Director, Mr. Dennis Zulu for the efforts towards the emergence of Nigeria as a Regular Member of the ILO Governing Board on June 11, 2021 “Nigeria is in the league of countries who want the intellectual property rights as it relates to COVID-19 vaccines be waived so that developing countries can manufacture them to fight the pandemic,” Ngige said.

