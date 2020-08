COVID-19: FG’ll explore all avenues for vaccines, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government would explore all available avenues in development and distribution of vaccines against Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Osinbajo, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, gave this assurance during a virtual meeting with representatives of the BNT162 COVID-19 vaccine candidate on the progress of the vaccine development around the world, including Africa.

According to him, the health and safety of Nigerian citizens were the priorities of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The meeting was attended by the Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, with representatives of Pfizer and Biotech, the international pharmaceutical firms promoting the BNT162 vaccine candidate.

Osinbajo said that the interaction between the government and the promoters of the vaccine candidate “is an important conversation and it is important for us that we are prioritized-as the largest country in Africa-in the distribution of the best COVID-19 vaccine when it’s eventually ready.

“Our priority is the health of the Nigerian citizens. We continue to engage and intend to look at every possible option -from all manufacturers- of a good vaccine. We want to do the very best for our people in this regard.”

During the meeting, the Vice President asked several questions about the COVID-19 vaccine candidate including how quickly Nigeria could get the vaccine once it’s safely ready.

Responding, the Pfizer Country Manager and Representative in Africa, who spoke for the promoters, Mr. Subair Olayinka disclosed that “Nigeria will be priority,” for the vaccine supply to Africa.

Although the vaccine trials are not going on in Nigeria currently, he said the trails are ongoing in parts of the African continent and it would be entering the third phase, having concluded the first two phases successfully.

Also speaking, Ehanire, noted that the government would consider quality, appropriate volume and how well and quick a vaccine can be delivered to Nigeria in deciding which manufacturer to make the supply.

Like this: Like Loading...