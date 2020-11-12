COVID-19: FG’s priority is getting vaccine, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Thursday said that one of Nigeria’s main priorities is getting the COVID-19 vaccines, saying that is a matter of utmost concern to the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Speaking at the opening session of the virtual edition of the Paris Peace Forum, which featured presentations by some Heads of State and Government alongside international organisations, on a collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Osinbajo said that Nigeria was desirous of keeping the virus under control as soon as possible.

He said: “The priorities of Nigeria in the post COVID-19 era include improved healthcare and the economy. First, we need to keep the virus under control. While our guards are still firmly in place, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a matter of utmost concern.”

The Vice President, who commended the WHO and other international agencies working to ensure that vaccine delivery will be equitable across all countries, regardless of the priority of orders and ability to pay, said welfare of Nigerians remains the adminstration’ concern.

He assured that Nigeria stands with all countries of the world, in the effort to eradicate the virus, and leverage experiences for a healthier and more prosperous world.

The VP added: “On this, we are encouraged by the efforts of WHO and other international agencies working to ensure that vaccine delivery will be equitable across all countries, regardless of the priority of orders and ability to pay.”

Osinbajo underscored the importance of prioritizing interventions and investments in the healthcare system, saying “we are encouraging private investment to upscale our health sector, with emphasis on improved facilities and affordable universal healthcare.”

