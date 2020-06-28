Covid-19 Fight: Kwara lauds public support

Kwara State government has lauded corporate bodies and individuals for their invaluable contributions towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman Kwara State Covid-19 Technical Committee, Mr Kayode Alabi, thanked the donors while receiving the donation of two motorised modular fumigators by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II to the state government to assist in the battle against the spread of the virus.

Alabi commended the royal father for contributing to the Covid-19 fight, describing him as illustrious, intelligent, and selfless, given his decision to commit his personal resources to help humanity.

According to him, the partnership and support of various individuals and organisations had boosted the state government’s COVID-19 intervention in a significant way, saying government needs the support of all to win the battle.

Speaking through Oba Muraina Adedinu Asoya of Isoya kingdom, who represented him, the Ooni of Ife commended the efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the fight against the pandemic, adding that the donation by him was to complement the state government’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic battle.

