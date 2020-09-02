COVID-19: Firm flags off empowerment scheme for Nigerians

A firm, Amber Energy Drinks Limited, has commenced an empowerment programme that was aimed at improving the standards of living of Nigerians. The company said the scheme would help individuals and families who have been impoverished due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused several months of economic lockdown to regain financial stability.

Specifically, the company said it was seeking to ensure that Nigerians make money in their own country through trade finance loans so as to be financially independent to cope with life while enhancing their living standards. Consequently, the company commenced a training programme for 400 Nigerians who would be inducted into small and medium scale enterprises to be supported to grow under a wellarranged and structured semi-informal system. Flagging off the empowerment scheme in Lagos, General Manager, Amber Energy Drink Limited, Ms Lola Adedeji, said the “empowerment programme (AEP) was borne out of our core values and beliefs. We believe in helping people become more self-dependent by making more money and creating a livelihood for themselves”.

According to her, “We believe Nigerians will and should drive the economy, we want them to have multiple streams of income so that they can be financially independent,” she said adding that the scheme was such that it would be mutually rewarding and profitable to all stakeholders.

Like this: Like Loading...