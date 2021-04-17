News

COVID-19: Firm pledges support for Nigeria’s educational system

Following the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions of key businesses in the country, an online education service provider and garment manufacturing supply firm, SKLD Integrated Services Limited, has pledged to support the country’s educational system during the third term back-to-school session to ease the burdensof Nigerians.

The firm explained that it was aware of the challenges many Nigerians are currently facing, especially in the education sector, stating that it is rolling out the SKLD reward promo that seeks to reward six back-to-school shoppers every Friday for five weeks with N30,000 SKIT shopping vouchers. In addition, Nigerians stand a chance to win several gift items at its various locations in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Primary and secondary school owners will be rewarded 20 per cent discount on school uniforms in the Marcel Hughes early bird campaign. Speaking on the initiative, General Manager Commercials, SKLD Integrated Services, Seun Ogunjimi, reiterated the company’s value proposition to customers. Brands and Marketing Manager, SKLD Integrated Services, Wale Disu, also stated that the SKLD Reward Promo represents one of the organisation’s core values – ‘customer focused’.

