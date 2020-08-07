COVID-19: Firm rewards frontline workers for essential services

In appreciation of frontline workers who have been committed to the overall well-being of Nigerians during the COVID-19 crisis, the La Casera Company (TLCC) has disclosed plans to reward front line workers with the ‘La Casera Heroes.’

This initiative, the company said, was to celebrate and recognise frontline heroes that have been providing essential services since the first case was reported in Nigeria in February this year.

Speaking at the gift presentation and the unveiling of the La Casera Heroes Campaign, the Managing Director, The La Casera Company, Chinedum Okereke, explained that recognising the contributions of these unusual, yet special, heroes is extremely important at this COVID-19 period.

He also revealed that the La Casera Heroes initiative was meant to contribute to the emotional well-being of individuals working in high risk areas, under intense pressure, by recognising, appreciating and celebrating them in a special way.

He said: “These are unusual times and many people are doing incredible work to keep our people, cities and the country running as best as is safely possible.

“It is our way of shining the spotlight on them for their self-sacrificing work as we show our appreciation. It’s times like this that a thank you goes a long way.”

Announcing the winners, the Group Marketing Director, Agu Emmanuel, said: “We have many individuals who have done well to support the country during this period and it is important for us to also support in communities where we operate. It is wonderful to hear these stories, which are great examples of how people are making a real difference in people’s lives during this uncertain period.

“In light of the current epidemic, La Casera is excited to bring well-deserved recognition to these hardworking individuals. Ten super heroes emerged from the pool of outstanding entries received from individuals online who nominated their ‘everyday super hero.”

According to him, these Super Heroes are celebrated in a spectacular way, with their own super hero names and avatars with free products and shopping voucher gift card.

The first batch of the La casera Heroes are Tolani Odukoya, a medical student and a member of the COVID-19 response call centre, Segun Adediji, a pharmacist at the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital. Mrs. Ikemenego Chika, a store owner in Port Harcourt, Khafilat Ojomu-Ilelaboye, the Head Nurse at the Onikan Isolation Centre. Dr. Amarachukwu Karen Allison, a medical doctor in Ogun State, Dr. Bella Nifemi in Lagos, Uche Akano, a police officer in Lagos.

Others are Uka Mary-Ann Oluchi, a nurse in Abia state, Oduala Olorunrinu, a biochemist in Lagos and Dr. Ola Brown of Naija Flying Doctors, who have been working on the front line away from their homes to save and protect lives.

Due to the large number of entries received, La Casera noted that it was pleased to announce that the celebration of the heroes will continue until the end of the year.

